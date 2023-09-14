Ekiti Govt Approves Rehabilitation Of Ado-Ilawe Road

…Begins Construction of Dual Carriageway

The Ekiti State government has said it has approved the rehabilitation of the Ado-Ilawe Road and the construction of the dual carriageway between G.R.A III Extension and the State Pavilion along NTA road.

The government said the decision was based on an attempt to ensure that all roads in the State are motorable and well-maintained to provide free flow of traffic and unhindered access in the State capital.

A press statement on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun explained that the development was part of the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, SEC

Olatunbosun explained that “the focus is to significantly contribute to economic growth and boost social activities”.

The Commissioner stated that the State Government decided to rehabilitate the Ado-Ilawe road where some sections of the road had deteriorated due to high water in some locations which led to the failure of the road causing serious discomfort to motorists.

Describing the Governor Oyebanji administration’s intervention on the road as strategic, Olatunbosun noted that it was designed to ensure alternate routes for motorists to manoeuvre across the State with minimum stress.

Olatunbosun clarified that the Oyebanji administration formulated a system of sustaining good State road networks that link communities

with major roads and ease of movement around the State in recognition of the fact that the State Government has no control over construction,

maintenance and repairs of Federal roads.

Using the ongoing rehabilitation of Igede-Ilawe Road as an example, the commissioner stressed that “on completion, the road would ease

traffic from Kwara up north to Akure or Lagos in the south as well as serve as a ring road that would help reduce traffic volumes in the State capital by providing alternate routes around the city for drivers that do not essentially need to stop in the centre of the metropolis.

“The same goes for the Ikere – Igbara Odo road that links the State with Igbara Oke in Ondo State and beyond without going through the avoidable rigours of driving through the State capital and compounding the traffic situation”, Olatunbosun noted.

He listed other road interventions by the State Government including the Ilawe Igede road, completion of the bus terminal in Ado Ekiti that was inherited from the previous administration; rehabilitation of Agric Olope-Moferere/Agric Olope-Odo Ado road; reconstruction (excavation and casting) Igbara-Odo-Ikogosi lined drain road; rehabilitation of Ado-Iworoko road.

Others are the rehabilitation of the Ilawe-Erijiyan road; reconstruction of Ikere-Ilawe road; construction of Atlas (Ajebamidele)-Deeper Life-Alasia-Shepard-Omisanjana road in Ado Ekiti and the general rehabilitation of Ado township roads.

Olatunbosun assured that the State Government would continue to partner with and encourage the Federal Government to maintain its share of roads in the State, adding that though the State does not have resources to cater for Federal roads, the administration would work around the challenge to ensure the free flow of traffic in and out of the State without stress.

Another key decision reached at the State Executive Council meeting, according to the Government’s spokesperson, was the approval of the presentation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2024– 2026 documents to the State House of Assembly for legislative processing and passage.

The revenue for the approved period was projected as N235,332,401,626.00 for 2026, N207,974,197,512.00 for 2025, N187,280,552,421.00 for 2024 and N159,754,889,425.00 for 2023 which was used as the base-line.

According to Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun, the total expenditure for the same period are estimated as N232,332,401,626.00 for 2026, N204,974,197,512.00 for 2025, N184,280,556,421.00 for 2024 and N156,754,889,425.00.

The Commissioner stated that with due cognizance of the Six Pillars of the administration namely: Governance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Human Capital Development, Infrastructure and Industrializations, Youth Development and Job Creation as well asArts, Culture and Tourism.

He added that the MTEF is made up of a Medium-Term sectorial Strategy (MTSS) and The MULTI-Year Budget Framework (MYBF) which is,

traditionally, reviewed annually to mitigate the volatility of the National and global economic indices, new government policies and the need to accommodate fresh government programmes and projects.

Olatunbosun explained that parameters assumptions and indicators (PAIs) considered include global oil price, Nigeria’s daily oil production, the exchange rate of naira to the dollar as well as the inflation rate and the effect of fuel subsidy removal, adding that all Government Ministries, departments and agencies; civil society organisations and other stakeholders were involved in the preparation of the MTEF 2024-2026 towards the 2024 budget.