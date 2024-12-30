Ekiti Gov Signs N375.8bn 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State Governor on Monday, signed the N375.79bn 2025 budget passed by the state House of Assembly into law.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Oyebanji said the budget which is a product of wide consultation with the people of Ekiti State, was prepared based on our expected economic realities over the next year.

The governor emphasised that the successful implementation of the budget depends largely on the availability of funds.

READ ALSO

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu and his team for the economic reforms that have been implemented to address the structural problems confronting the country’s economy and promote sustainable development.

“Top priority has been given to agriculture and food security, wealth creation, and infrastructural development in the 2025 fiscal year.

“Furthermore, the document will allow us to consolidate our achievements as a government, complete all ongoing programmes and projects, and provide the required infrastructure for the economic transformation of our towns and communities across the state.” he stated

Share

Please follow and like us: