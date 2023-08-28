Ekiti Goes Spiritual To Tackle Nation’s Challenges

…as renown World Evangelist, Howard-Browne Storms Aramoko Kingdom

In an attempt to enable the country overcome various challenges affecting the economic development and prosperity, a three day crusade revival has been organized to seek God’s solution on the predicaments bedeviling Nigeria.

The programme slated to 4th-7th of September comes up in Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The 3- day event would have the famous world class evangelist, Dr. Rodney Howard- Browne as the ministering pastor and the programme would be anchored by the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Ekiti State Chapter under the chairmanship of Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Aribasoye.

Atayero while addressing journalists on Monday during the pre press conference to usher in the programme stated that the revival is necessary to enable Nigerians at this time seek the face of God in overcoming the various challenges affecting the nation’s progress.

“We are organizing Holy Ghost entire African tour by my friend, a renown evangelist ,Dr Rodney Howard- Browne of the Revival ministry international, he will be having African tour all the way from Fluorida to Africa and as God will have it ,he has decided to have Nigeria as the first place and also my community, Atayero kingdom,Aramoko Ekiti as his first stop , he would depart from there to other parts of Africa.

“We would start the revival, between 4th-7th September and its going to be all day program starting from the same day they would arrive Ekiti – 4th of September.

“The entire crusade is taken place on the field of Glory school in Aramoko, it would start properly on the 5th , day and night at the school field till 7th.

On that 7th, before they depart,, we are going to have kingdom business partnership in atayero hall, those we are expecting are, traditional rulers, government officials ,and also business men of God , if you agree with me, you know that the business that succeeds is the one that has the hand of

God and is sustainable , the program will enable people to do business in a Godly way and be able to know the difference between entrepreurn, interpreneur and the benefit of embracing interpreneurship over entrepreneurship intreprenurship is a form of enterprises where an individual have a business idea and use that idea to attract other business people to share the idea with them they would come together and do that business, by so doing, they will share risk, funding, and gain together that enables somebody to have time to do other things and share business risks with other professionals, it gives more advantage, and more money but as an entrepreneur, you solely face the risk/challenges of the business, carry all the burden while interpreneurn share the risk, burden, profit with people with opportunity to set up another business and be able to have multiple business , an enterprenurn also can have multiple businesses, but all alone he will be doing it and bear the risk alone , dissipate energy alone . we want to teach people on how to think in the direction of intrepreneurship and how to have the hand of God in it . The renown evangelist that is coming has a lot of business advice and a lot of support for our business people.

“A lot of monarchs ,Christians and non Christians who have heard about this program are coming , during the post press conference after the programme, when we would have seen them ,would be able to mention their names . a lot of clergies within and outside the country have communicated me to attend the programme they have registered their interest and willingness to support in any aspect . the in law to the General overseer,G,O , Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye who is the junior brother to ,Mummy G.O, has a very big Church in Maryland with over 1,000 branches in Nigeria, we have been talking about the programme , the head of the church in Ekiti has spoken with me , they are going to be present

“This programme is being anchored by the Christian Association of Nigeria , CAN , Ekiti state headed by Revd, Dr. Aribasoye , a lot of men of God are coming and on my own parts, traditional rulers would be joining us for the programme and also some of them for the business section.

“Whatever I do, Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is always there , the maiden edition of Ayan Atayero festival recently in New york, he couldn’t come, he sent his wife, Olori Ashley , we were there together, we did everything together, so if Ooni is not able to make it to the crusade, he will definitely send representative because he is aware of this programme and the wife Ashley is also aware of this programme.

“Nigeria as a whole, we need prayers and prayer is the answer what is happening everywhere now has gone beyond the comprehension of even the so called drivers of the economy , they are handicapped, they can’ t help the situation , all we need is just God intervention , let God intervene in all our problems when you don’t have solutions to a problem, you call on Almighty God to give a way and that is what we are doing in Aramoko.

“I want that reflection from this aramoko to start from Ekiti and go to the entire 36 states of Nigeria, we need prayers, what is happening in Niger republic is a big challenge and that also needs prayers, one thing has led to another , that particular country was under military rule , they decided to go on democracy and this democracy is truncated because of the reason and now military rule again, so there is a problem, that part of problem, we don’t pray it happens here and I’m happy I’m bringing this man of God this time , so that nothing like war.

This crusade revival is to take care of that and for God to see us and hear our prayers for better things to come most especially in this my kingdom, the way things are supposed to be is not the way it is and I know everybody in Ekiti is all experiencing it one way or the other.

“we pray to God for help through this prayer for a way out for the general problem. I believe after the three days powerful prayers, Heavenly Host will shower some blessings , and light will shine.

“Nigeria will get out of these problems, exchange rate, fuel subsidy are disturbing, its not that the president himself wants the problem to happen , hike of fuel is not deliberate but its circumstances beyond control its Almighty God that can show us the way, we believe at the end of the programme, there will be solution to our problems “

On the issue of palliatives, atayero said “ let me first of all correct the impression on the palliatives, the federal government is not giving out money to the governors , presidency have also learnt their lessons , they are not doing it as business as usual.

Against the impression that the money will be given to the state governor, the government want to distribute through traditional institution, the reason for that is best known to them and I think is based on past experience, however there is no way such will not pass through the state government and the state governors have their roles as far as government is concerned.”

The convener of the 3-day prayer revival stressed that the program will also feature distribution of palliatives to the participants .” we have empowerment for widows and some clergy wives, we have palliatives for all, we are also going to put light into their homes, part of the palliatives will be distribution of solar and others just to help people . For the number of days participants will eat , drink and go home with something, “ he stated.