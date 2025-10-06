Ekiti: Firm Unveils New Technology For Job Creation, Affordable Solar Power Access

An energy company, GreenPower SHS Ltd, has taken a bold step towards tackling Nigeria’s poor energy access and climate change challenges with the launch of its innovative solar solution, “BattLit.”

The company, which specializes in solar energy solutions, officially launched BattLit, a solar lamp and battery rental brand in Ekiti State.

The initiative is designed to provide affordable clean energy to off-grid communities while creating sustainable jobs for women and youth.

Speaking during the launch in Ado-Ekiti, the Chief Executive Officer of GreenPower SHS Ltd, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, said BattLit was developed to address the triple challenges of energy poverty, climate change, and unemployment.

“With over 80 million Nigerians living without reliable access to electricity, households spend a disproportionate share of their income on kerosene and generators. BattLit innovation removes the burden of upfront costs and allows families to rent solar lamps and batteries for as low as ₦500 per day. It is clean, affordable, and sustainable,” Faparusi stated.

He explained that BattLit hubs, funded by investors and operated by trained local entrepreneurs, are equipped with solar-powered charging stations and pre-charged lamps. Each lamp provides up to 18 hours of bright light and mobile phone charging capacity.

Operators, largely women and youth manage the rental process, earning daily income while delivering clean energy to their communities.

“With entry hubs costing just ₦1 million, BattLit is more affordable and scalable than similar models in the market. Investors recover their setup costs within seven months and continue to earn residual income, while households enjoy modern energy at a fraction of their current spending on kerosene,” Faparusi added.

According to him, the BattLit model will expand access to clean energy while simultaneously creating green jobs. Each hub provides direct employment for local operators and extends affordable power to dozens of households, schools, small businesses, and health centres in rural communities.

Faparusi called on government officials, financial institutions, and development partners to key into the initiative to scale up the solar solution across Ekiti and beyond.

“BattLit is not just about light; it is about opportunity,” said one guest. “It is a chance to empower communities, create jobs, and fight climate change in one stroke.”

The company plans to rapidly expand the model, deploying hundreds of hubs annually across Nigeria and the ECOWAS region. It has already piloted 25 hubs, recording over 70% daily utilization rates and strong revenue growth.

With its official launch in Ekiti, BattLit is set to light up thousands of homes, charge mobile phones, empower local operators, and bring Nigeria closer to a future where clean energy is accessible to all.

At the event, environmental experts highlighted BattLit’s contribution to Nigeria’s climate goals, noting that each lamp replaces kerosene lamps and fossil-fuel generators, thereby avoiding nearly one ton of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions annually.