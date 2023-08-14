Ekiti: FIDA Tasks Traditional Rulers On Partnership To End Domestic Violence

…Elevate Women’s’ Political Relevance

In an attempt to achieve its key aim in promoting women’s political relevance and tackle cases of sexual abuse, domestic violence and child slavery, among others, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Ekiti State has called on the traditional rulers for meaningful partnership to end the menace for adequate development.

FIDA described the traditional rulers’ roles as being central to winning the wars being waged against all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) by government and FIDA, a body truly committed to gender equality and women empowerment.

The women Lawyers said this on Monday, during their separate advocacy visits to the palaces of Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Apeju of Ilupeju, Oba Sunday Awe Akingbade to enlist their supports in the virulent fight against GBV.

Speaking at the parley, the FIDA’s chairperson in Ekiti, Barrister Oyinade Olatunbosun and the Project Officer, Catherine Oduluyi, maintained that the visits were geared toward partnering the traditional rulers for the implementation of the Project themed: “Enhancing Leadership Abilities in Community Women to ensure Effective Response and Mitigating Gender-Based Violence”.

Olatunbosun informed the traditional rulers that those eligible to participate in the training programme include traditional Chiefs, leaders of market women, driver unions, religious leaders, artisans, health workers and persons living with disabilities.

The FIDA’s Chief, who spoke extensively on the project’s concept, revealed that it involves training and institution of Community Paralegals in the two towns, who will act as first responders on GBV cases and training of community women to boost their leadership skills and awareness.

“The project is graciously supported by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund and its goal is to improve and inspire women’s innate abilities for leadership in communities and government towards equitable and inclusive governance.

“We are also creating awareness on how best to curb cases of rape, sexual abuse, domestic violence, child trafficking and labour and other menaces associated with GBV. The main reason behind this is to ensure that our people don’t suffer in silence. They should speak up and forget about the fear of stigmatization.

“Our traditional institution, who has been taken as strong partnership in this fight, will also get familiar with the criminality in using their influences to suppress any GBV case without allowing the law to take its full course”.

In their separate responses, the two prominent traditional rulers, expressed readiness to collaborate with FIDA to rid their communities of cases of GBV.

They added that bringing such a lofty training programme and empowerment to their domains would bolster the intellectual viability of women and vulnerable groups and create awareness about their rights and limitations.

Specifically, Oba Ademolaju, hinted that there is a palace court in Oye-Ekiti, which has been dispensing justice traditionally, saying the presiding officers were adjudicating on issues fairly and justiceably.

“We have accepted this project and we promise our unalloyed support for its success. We are very happy with the concept of capacity building for our people, who would act as paralegals to reduce cases of criminalities and oppression among our subjects”.