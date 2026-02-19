Ekiti: Female Abductee Dies In Kidnapper’s Den, Six Set Free

One of the seven kidnapped victims in Ekiti State reportedly died in captivity.

The family of the victims in Erinmope-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the State, has been in mourning, especially with the report of the deceased victim.

The other six victims were reportedly set free after the payment of N25 million, while the remains of the deceased are yet to be released.

Gunmen had on Saturday, January 24, 2026, stormed Erinmope-Ekiti, abducted five women, and demanded N100 million. Among those abducted were a nursing mother, an expectant mother, and three others.

Two other persons who went to pay N10 million of the ransom were detained after the kidnappers rejected the initial N10 million taken by them to the jungle.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the escapees, Muhammad Soliu, said their abductors subjected them to the worst form of cruelty, leaving them for days in the jungle without food or water. He said they were tied together like goats.

Tragically, he said one of them, identified as Hawau Suleiman, died while in captivity. She was said to have been exhausted while trekking long distances in the jungle and died in the process.

“We are pleading with the authorities concerned to assist us in the recovery of the corpse for proper burial arrangements,” he said.

“I was detained alongside my brother when we took the first tranche of N10 million to the kidnappers for them to free the five members of our family earlier abducted. We met the earlier abducted members in the jungle, but we were not allowed to interact with them. Myself and my brother were tied together, and the kidnappers ordered us to embark on a journey. We trekked several kilometres barefoot, from a forest in Kwara to the Kogi axis, with no hope of surviving the ordeal.”

“Before we embarked on the journey, the kidnappers, who usually run shifts, spoke English and other Nigerian languages. As we were going, we became so weak, and the deceased woman collapsed. We pleaded that we should be allowed to carry her on our back, but they threatened to kill us. They ordered us to continue moving without looking back. It was the worst experience anyone could imagine. I was freed at the Idofin area in Kwara, while others were released in Kogi State. We spent 11 days with our abductors, while the five women earlier abducted spent roughly a month, having been kidnapped on January 24, 2026.”

On whether they could assist security agents with useful information on the exact location where the woman died, Soliu said it could be difficult because it was deep inside the forest.

He explained that the expectant mother who was released alongside others has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for proper medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, when contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, promised to investigate the matter and get back.