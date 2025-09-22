Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES), Iyin Ekiti, Prof. Gbenga Aribisala, has said the institution will commence its maiden academic programmes in four faculties.

The VC who spoke on Sunday revealed that the maiden admission of students will begin in October with the new faculties, which include Engineering, Computer Science, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Environmental Sciences.

Speaking at a reception organised in his honour by the 1979 set of the Ifaki Grammar School Old Students Association in Ifaki Ekiti, Aribasala explained that the new university was making efforts to create a fully residential system.

Aribisala assured that the institution would be a paragon of excellence, saying, “Our vision is clear—FUTES must stand out as the number one university in Africa.

He, however, appreciated his classmates for the honour, vowing that he would further support the alumni body when needed.

He said, “We are set to lay a solid foundation for academic excellence by running a fully residential institution that will produce disciplined graduates and 21st-century leaders capable of solving Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, particularly unemployment.

“We are committed to building a problem-solving, human-centred institution, and we cannot afford to run a wishy-washy system. This is not about making money, but about making Nigeria great”.

In addition, the vice chancellor stressed that recruitment would be placed on the university website and media in no time.

He further warned applicants against engaging in fraudulent activities or patronising unscrupulous elements, as “only credible scholars willing to impart knowledge would be employed.”

He revealed that the National Universities Commission had already conducted a resource verification exercise and expressed satisfaction with some of the facilities.

He said, “We are only waiting for the NUC to formally communicate with us and JAMB. Admission of our first set of students is expected to begin by October 2025.”

Mr Olajide Familoye, Coordinator of the IGSOSA 1979 Set, said, “This success is our collective success.

“We believe that he will succeed in laying a solid foundation that will place FUTES on the world map”.

Mr Oluwole Dada, FUTES Registrar, thanked IGSOSA for the passion to celebrate excellence and assured the university’s readiness to meet the people’s needs in terms of academic excellence.