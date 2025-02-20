Ekiti: Falegan Sponsors Free JAMB Registration For Thousands Of Applicants

Share

An Ekiti-born Philanthropist, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan popularly known as ODF, on Thursday sponsored free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration for approximately 7000 applicants across the state.

Falegan stated that the decision is aimed at promoting education and supporting the less privileged,

“This initiative aimed to provide freshly graduated secondary school students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with easy access to tertiary education.

The free JAMB registration is ongoing immediately after the screening exercise, he added that the gesture has been his contribution to supporting the society in providing affordable and quality education, regardless of social status.

The United Kingdom, UK-based, Falegan said over 12,000 applicants applied for this year’s free JAMB Registration which started since

8 years ago.

Falegan who spoke in a telephone chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda because, “.It is a

laudable initiatives for the country at this moment”.

The Ado Ekiti indigene, UK security expert pointed out that “the Renewed Hope Agenda was an induction that President Tinubu had great ideas for the country, particularly in security, the economy, agriculture, and human capital development.”

Falegan who specifically praised President Tinubu for his steadfastness in education policy and Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and TETFUND interventions and other education and youth empowerment programs stated “These ideas can only be achieved if all stakeholders and Nigerians support the government’s programmes and policies”.He vowed to continue to support the president’s Renew Hope Agenda.

Speaking in his ‘ODF’s” free JAMB Form Falegan said, “After all applicants had applied, a private screening panel was constituted and after thorough screening, some applicants were not qualified for the free forms for their results deficiencies.”

He also promised to sustain the free JAMB registration, stating that his goal is “to assist parents who struggle to sponsor their children’s education.”

The Founder encouraged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the opportunity.

Falegan expressed his delight with the screening panel and the foundation’s aim which is to bring relief to the less privileged.

According to him” this initiative is a welcome development in promoting education and supporting the less privileged in Ekiti State. ”

He urged all indigent persons and those who may know people in this category to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunity.

Falegan urged public-spirited persons who believe in the power of education and humanity to help their immediate society in making people’s dreams come true.

Recalled that in 2024, the ODF foundation distributed over, 5000 free JAMB forms to deserving students:

Falegan who stressed his commitment to education empowerment and youth development stated “Through this initiative, more students across the state will have the chance to pursue their academic dreams without financial hindrance”.

