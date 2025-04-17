Ekiti: Ex-ANPP Aspirant Defects To APC With Over 5,000 Supporters

Share

In what has been described as a major political boost for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State in Ekiti State, former All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) governorship aspirant, Otunba Steve Ojo, on Thursday officially defected to the APC alongside over 5,000 of his loyal supporters.

The defection ceremony, which took place in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area, attracted party leaders, stakeholders, and hundreds of supporters, underscoring the growing strength of the APC ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Speaking at the event, a former APC state chairman and elder statesman, High Chief Jide Awe, described Ojo’s entry into the party as a significant and positive development, highlighting the wide acceptance of his leadership and influence within his community.

“Otunba Steve Ojo is a golden name, and the massive turnout today is a testament to his goodwill and reputation. His coming is undoubtedly a valuable addition to our great party,” Awe remarked.

Also addressing the gathering, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Segun Dipe, formally welcomed Ojo and his followers on behalf of the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the state chairman, Hon. Sola Elesin. Dipe assured the new members of equal treatment and opportunities within the party.

“The APC is a home for all, whether you are a founding member or a new entrant, there is a level playing field for everyone. I can assure you that your welfare and that of your supporters will remain a top priority,” Dipe said.

Expressing his gratitude, Otunba Ojo praised the developmental strides of Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, which he said inspired his decision to join the APC.

He pledged full loyalty and commitment to the party’s growth and the governor’s second-term bid.

“Joining the APC feels like returning home. I am proud to align with a progressive train that is transforming Ekiti under Governor Oyebanji’s leadership. I assure the party of my total commitment, and with the strength we are bringing, I am confident the APC will record a landslide victory in the next gubernatorial election,” Ojo declared.

Among other dignitaries present at the ceremony were Hon. Kemi Olaleye, the lawmaker representing Oye Constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, and Hon. Ladi Owolabi, former deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defection is expected to further consolidate the APC’s grassroots strength in Ekiti as political realignments continue ahead of the next election cycle.

