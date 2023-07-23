Ekiti: Devt Center, PPDC Advocates More Engagement Of PWDs, Women In Public Procurement Processes

The Public and Private Development Centre, (PPDC) has urged Ekiti State Government to enlist the participation of more People With Disabilities (PWDs), women, and other vulnerable citizens in public procurement to achieve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the procurement processes.

The Centre made this known at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the end of 2 – a day workshop on public procurement assessment themed: “Improving Transparency and Accountability in Public Procurement”.

Addressing Newsmen, the Communication Officer of the Organisation, Nnenna Eze said the purpose of the workshop was to strengthen the capacity of vulnerable citizens such as PWDs, Women, and other stakeholders to effectively engage the Government.

She stressed that the organisation discovered loopholes in Ekiti State when they carried out research on public procurement in 2022, on the government’s compliance with FOI Act and Procurement Act.

This according to them, prompted the workshop to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and cover the loopholes and ensure effective procurement processes.

Speaking on the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) portal, she charged the government to be transparent by giving the public relevant information about Bidders and Contractors and uploading up-to-date data on the projects on the portal.

In her words, “PPDC came to Ekiti State to engage with our stakeholders from the Government and the civil society organizations, the media, and the vulnerable groups.

“Last year, we carried out a Report on the assessment of the Public Procurement processes in Ekiti State and how the Govt is complying with the FOI Act and procurement act.

“We found out some loopholes and we came here today to ensure that we can collaborate and cover those loopholes to ensure effective procurement processes and a fair and open contracting process for all.

“There is a need for the government to open up and give the public more relevant information on the open contracting Portal.

“The government must put more relevant and up-to-date information on the portal.

“We will work with the Government to ensure that Persons with Disabilities and other vulnerable citizens are included in the procurement processes.” She said

On his part, a representative from Ekiti State Public Service, Bamidele Arowosola said there’s a need for government to improve on equality and equity in the process of awarding contracts, adding that Vulnerable citizens should be encouraged to participate in contracting arrangements in the various MDAs.