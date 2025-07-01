Ekiti C’ttee Sets Up LGAs’ LOCs For Oyebanji’s Re-Election

In preparation for next year governorship election in Ekiti State, members of Local Organizing Committees (LOCs) for all the 16 local government areas of the state have been selected to begin the wide mobilisation for the reelection of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The development is contained in a press release made available to newsmen on Monday by the General Secretary of the LOC, Rt Hon Karounwi Oladapo.

The statement titled “BAO State Endorsement Local Organizing Committee”, indicated that the LGA mobilization committees were set up for effective coordination and mobilisation of people for the State Endorsement activities at the various Local Governments.

Comprising top state government functionaries, political leaders, and all the LGA councillors, the LOC members include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Habibat Adubiaro who chairs the Ado-Ekiti LGA committee.

Other chairman and women for other local members include the state’s Commissioner for Communication, Rt Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun for Irepodun-lfelodun, others are; Ojo Atibioke, ljero, Hon Bode-Adeoye Oyekola Johnson, Ekiti West , Hon Odunayo Omoadara, lkole, Kemi Olaleye l, Oye, Hon Olabode Folorunso, Ilejemeje, Hon Ibiloye Felicia, Moba.