Ekiti: Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder

A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old Ayodeji Alomoge to death by hanging for the murder of his wife’s lover.

Recall that in April 2023, the convicted was arraigned before Justice Jubril Aladejana on a single murder accusation.

In his statement to the police, the father of the deceased, Ige, said, “My wife called me on the phone around 12:30 a.m. crying profusely.

“She told me that my son was attacked and beaten by Alomoge and his gang, I rushed down to the place, where I met my son in a pool of blood.

“I saw Alomoge and asked him the reason for his action, he said, Ayomide has been having an affair with his wife and he told me that he warned my son to stop or else he will kill him.

“I took him to a nearby hospital and later to the University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara where he later died.”

The prosecution, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, called five witnesses to support his case, and he also submitted the defendant’s declarations, photos of the deceased, and a medical report detailing the cause of death as exhibits.

The police said the offence is contrary to the provisions of Section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Adeyinka Opaleke, the defendant’s attorney, presented his case on his behalf. He did not summon any witnesses and requested that the court temper justice with mercy.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aladejana said: “To me, rivalry between men over the affection of a woman should not be grounds to justify provocation.

“I consequently find the defendant guilty of the murder charge against him and therefore convicted as charged. The judgement of this court upon you is that you, Ayodeji Alomoge shall be hanged by the neck until you die.”

According to the charge, Alomoge, on June 21, 2022, at Ikere-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court, murdered Ayomide Ogunleye for having an affair with his wife.