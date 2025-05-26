Ekiti: Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Stepdaughter

Share

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, on Monday sentenced a 56-year-old man, Jaiyeoba Oluwafemi, to life in prison for raping his 14 years old stepdaughter.

Oluwafemi was tried and found guilty of the one-count charge bordering on rape preferred against him.

In her testimony before the court, the victim, who was a primary six pupil at the time, said, “My mother got married to the defendant, we were not living together, but he used to sleep in our house, especially when my mother was not at home or travelled.

“On 26th October, 2020, my mother travelled to Lagos and the defendant slept in our house. At midnight, he woke and forcibly had sex with me. Thereafter, blood was gushing out of my private part. I called my mother when she returned the following morning, but he denied it.

“He continued the act anytime my mother was not around. I used to tell my mother on her arrival, but she did nothing about it. When he noticed that I was telling my mother about his continuous sexual activity with me, he started threatening me.”

The victim said that she reported the matter to the Governor’s Office following a woman’s advice, which led to the man’s arrest.

The prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called six witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits.

The defendant, who was on bail two years ago, spoke in his own defence through his lawyer, Oladele Adedeji, called one witness.

In the judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said that the court found the man guilty of the offence.

Adeleye said, “I am of the humble view that the sexual intercourse sessions were on several occasions, it was not a one-off affair.

“And upon careful analysis of the entire circumstance of this case, the change in story or outright denial by the defendant is an afterthought.

“The prosecution has established the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt. He is accordingly found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment as provided for under the provisions of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7 Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”

