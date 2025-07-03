Ekiti Court Remands Man For Alleged Assault, Threat To Life

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado Ekiti has ordered the remand of 31-year-old Caleb Ajobor at the correctional custody over allegations of assault and threatening the life of a woman.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 29, 2025, in the Ekute area of Ado Ekiti. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, informed the court that Ajobor allegedly assaulted Omotayo Olowolagba by hitting her in the chest and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Oriyomi stated that the alleged offences are punishable under sections 185, 46, and 181(d) laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.

The prosecutor requested the court to remand the defendant, a plea that was granted by Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun. Counsel to the defendant, Adunni Olanipekun argued for bail, assuring the court that her client would not abscond.

However, Chief Magistrate Adeosun denied the bail application and ordered Ajobor’s remand at the correctional center. The case has been adjourned until July 11 for further hearing.