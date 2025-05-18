Ekiti Constitutes C’ttee To Endorse Oyebanji For Second Term

Share

Ekiti State has established a “BAO State Endorsement Committee” to coordinate the formal endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for a second term in office, extending his tenure to 2030.

The committee was inaugurated in Ado‑Ekiti at a gathering of political, opinion, and community leaders from across the State.

Former Deputy Governor Surveyor Abiodun Aluko will chair the committee, with Prof. Modupe Adelabu and Elder Alaba Bejide as co‑chairpersons.

Karounwi Oladapo will serve as Secretary, Folorunso Olabode as Treasurer, and Seun Afuye as Welfare Officer.

Other members include Senator Michael Opeyemi, Majority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Femi Bamisile of the House of Representatives, representatives of the APC State Executive Committee, senatorial district chairmen, local government party chairmen, traditional leaders, women’s stakeholders, labour and youth representatives, and the state Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who will handle publicity.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the committee’s creation follows unanimous endorsements of Governor Oyebanji’s second‑term bid by critical stakeholders from all three senatorial districts, the State Caucus of the APC, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, primary school teachers across 16 local governments, the National Union of Local Government Employees, student and youth groups, community organizations, and traditional rulers.

At the inauguration, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko praised Governor Oyebanji’s administration for its tangible achievements under the “Shared Prosperity Agenda,” a six‑pillar development framework.

He highlighted improvements in road infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education, pensioners’ welfare, and support for vulnerable citizens as factors that have earned broad support—including from erstwhile opponents.

“From pensioners to artisans, labour unions, workers, traditional institutions, youth and women’s groups, there has been consistent backing for Oyebanji’s second term,” Aluko said. “Many believe he is poised to face the easiest gubernatorial election in the state’s history.”

The committee’s primary task is to plan and manage the endorsement event—ensuring it is conducted peacefully, orderly, and in harmony with the state’s prevailing calm. “Everyone loves ‘BAO,’ and his endorsement is a done deal,” Aluko concluded, “but we must handle this process responsibly and maturely.”

