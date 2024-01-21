Ekiti Community To Honour Funsho Ayeni With Traditional Activities

The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State has said arrangements have been concluded on a three-day Program to bury the mother of one of their illustrious sons.

The community will come alive next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of the Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, described as a respected community leader and business woman, the matriarch is the mother of a Lagos top Corporate Player and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate in the last year general election, Funsho Ayeni.

A statement signed by the leader of the Ayeni family made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday stated that “traditional activities for the burial will start on Wednesday 31st of January with procession round the town while Christian Wake keeps will hold on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Holy Apostolic Primary School field, Asin Ekiti. ”

The statement further said that “on Friday, Feb. 2 which is the peak of the three-day burial ceremony, Church service and Interment will hold at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Isaba which will be followed immediately with reception at St Theresa’s field, Ikole Ekiti.”

It was also stated that” the traditional procession would be led by Chief Omolayo Ayeni and other siblings.”

The people of Ikole Ekiti and Funso Ayeni political family within and outside Ikole Ekiti are expected to troop out in their hundreds to join the procession, which will start from the Ilamo area of Ikole Ekiti

Speaking on expectation and preparation for the burial, Funso Ayeni said “the procession would be held amidst funfair at every junction, with various age groups, politicians, and board members of Funso Ayeni Foundation joining”.

Meanwhile, it has been indicated that politicians, top corporate players, and representatives of various professional and religious bodies from all walks of life would attend the burial.

In a condolence letter sent to the family by Egbe Omo Ilamo, the community had indicated their readiness to rally around the Ayenis and pay them back for all the good humanitarian services they have consistently embarked upon to lift individuals and various communities in Ikole Local Government and Ekiti state at large.

Mrs. Victoria Ayeni died on the 14th of November, last year at the age of 83.