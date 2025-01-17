Ekiti Community Decries Robbery, Economic Hardship Over Deplorable Roads

Share

Ekiti people at Ilejemeje Local Government are facing economic hardship over the poor state of the roads leading to Ipere, Iludun Ekiti from Ido Ekiti.

They called the attention of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji to attend to the deplorable state of roads.

One of the community leaders in the town, Elder Stephen Businuola said that the link roads to Iludun Ekiti from Ido, Ikole, Ayetoro and other neighbouring towns have been abandoned by commercial vehicles and motorbike riders due to robbery and unnecessary loss of lives caused by accidents.

Businuola explained that the roads were posing hardship to travellers and commuters, adding that farmers and traders were finding it difficult to move their produce from farms to the market.

Also, the Owa of Iludun Ekiti, Oba J K Akinola, who praised the governor for the work he was doing in the state in the area of infrastructure, urged him to extend his good governance to Iludun and other communities in the local government.

He stressed that the people of the town were in support of the governor on his approach to state development.

Oba Akinola stressed that the community shares a boundary with communities in Osi, Obo in Kwara State, saying that the road was to Abuja from Ekiti if rehabilitated.

Also, Bosinuola noted that the Kwara State Government had completed the road to Ekiti boundary.

He noted: “However, from Ido Ekiti to Ipere and Iludun which is 10 minute’s drive in shamble.”

According to him, people from Oye Ekiti to Iludun dare not to travel anytime from 6 pm on the road because of robbers and kidnappers.

Bosinuola said: “We want the state governor to tour the local government. Our children were afraid to come home to celebrate Christmas and New

Year because of the state of the road. Robbers have taken over the road because of the poor conditions of the road leading to Iludun Ekiti.

“Our local government can feed the entire state if the roads are fixed. Crops like maize, cassava, yams, cocoyams and other economic teak trees are wasted in the farm due to lack of road to bring them to the town.”

Share

Please follow and like us: