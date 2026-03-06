Ekiti Communities Battle Kidnapping, Banditry, Assaults

Background

Suspected gunmen recently unleashed terror in some parts of Ekiti State, with communities attacked reeling from the aftermath as panic and tension now pervade. This development has aborted the temporary relief that some of the communities prone to insecurity have been experiencing after the deployment of troops from the Nigerian Army to those affected areas.

Gender activist at the receiving end

The home of a gender activist, Barrister Olushola Ogunsakin was recently attacked by suspected gunmen. Ogunsakin is the Founder of a Non-governmental Organisation, NGO, Gender Frontier Development Initiative, based in Akure, Ondo State capital city.

The assailants reportedly besieged his home located at New Iyin road, Ado Ekiti, the state capital. Ogunsakin’s NGO is noted for advocacy on the fight against Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, and other forms of Gender-based Violence, GBV, especially in the South West.

It was gathered that the same incident had occurred at his office, in Owo Avenue, Ijapo Estate, Akure, when the assailants stormed the office complex, with dangerous weapons, and shouting the name of the lawyer, who was reportedly whisked away by people around the complex, to avoid harm being visited on him.

The assailants who attached his Ado-Ekiti home were said to have vandalised and destroyed his building in a terrifying manner. When our correspondent visited the scene, some of the eyewitnesses in sight stated that when the assailants stormed the house that they went straight to the apartment of the activist.

According to one of the eye witnesses; “We have not experienced any attack before, the lawyer rarely comes home. He stays mostly in Akure, Ondo state. It was a terrible experience as they came in the evening and started shouting. They forced themselves into the apartment, but met nobody.”

Another eyewitness added; “The conversation of the assailants reflected they have earlier checked other places to look for the lawyer.” When New Telegraph spoke with Ogunsakin on phone, he confirmed the incident, noting; “the incident has been reported to security agency.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, disclosed;” Investigation has commenced with as- surance that the suspects would be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.”

Spate of kidnapping

Kidnapping in the communities is on the rise, with the reported incident of the death a kidnapped female, who was confirmed dead in captivity. Suspected gunmen on Saturday, January 24, 2026, stormed Erinmope- Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area the State.

Five women were said to have been abducted, while the abductors demanded N100million for the release. Among those abducted were a nursing mother, an expectant mother and three others.

The family of the victims has been in mourning, especially with the report of the deceased victim. It was reported that two persons who went to pay N10 million out of the N100m ransom demanded were detained after the kidnappers rejected the money, bringing the total number of abductees to seven, with one already dead.

The other six victims were reportedly set free after the payment of N25 million while the remains of the deceased were yet to be released.

The name of the two victims, who went to pay the ransom and detained were given as Ibrahim Soliu and Mohammad Soliu. They were reportedly held at an unknown location in Idofin, Ero Local Government of Kwara State while attempting to drop-off N10 million out of the N100 million earlier demand.

Family narrates ordeal

The head of the family, Alhaji Muhammad Saliu Okanlawon (Alias Elebenla), in a telephone interview with journalists explained that the family had pleaded with the bandits for the downward review of the ransom from N100 million to N10 million.

He gave the identities of the five abductees as Kehinde Mahmud, Adijat Hussein, Hawawu Suleiman, Fatima and another Fatima. Narrating his ordeal, Okanlawon explained that they reached out to the extended family members who made generous donations, adding that they were only able to raise N10 million.

He said; “We took N10 million ransom to the kidnappers last Friday, February 6, 2026, at a location in Orun Ago in Omu-Aran, only to be moved to Idofin in Oke Ero Local Government, all in kwara State.

“Our family has been traumatised by this incident, we have struggled to raise N10 million, with the hope that these kidnappers will show mercy on us by releasing five members of our family earlier abducted. But we were thrown into a deeper pain when we received a call that two of my brothers who took the ransom for remittance had been held hostage too.

This is pure wickedness; we don’t even know what to do again. “They said the money we brought was too small after we had pleaded with them. We are appealing to the government to come to our aid. We are using this medium to appeal to the government to come to our rescue.

“We don’t even know what to do again. One of the victims is carrying a nine-month-old pregnancy. You can imagine the kind of trauma she will be going through now. It is indeed a painful experience for the family.”

Soliu: We were subjected to worst form of cruelty

Speaking on their ordeals, one of the kidnapped victims, Muhammad Soliu said their abductors subjected them to the worst form of cruelty as they were left for days in the jungle without food or water to drink. He said they were tied together like goats.

Tragically, he said one of them, identified as Hawau Suleiman, died while in captivity. She was said to have been exhausted while trekking long distance in the jungle and died in the process.

He pleaded for the recovery of her remains for proper burial by the family and community, saying; “We are pleading with the authorities concern to assist us in the recovery of her remains for proper burial. “I was detained alongside my brother when we took the first tranche of N10 million to the kidnappers for them to free the five members of our family earlier abducted.

We met the earlier abducted members in the jungle, but we were not allowed to interact with them. ‘‘Myself and my brother were tied together and the kidnappers ordered us to embark on a journey to nowhere. We trekked several kilometres bare footed, from a forest in Kwara to the Kogi axis, with no hope of surviving the onslaught.

‘‘Before we embarked on the journey, the kidnappers, who usually run shifts, speak English and other Nigerian languages. As we were going, we became too weak and the deceased woman collapsed, we pleaded that we should be allowed to carry her on our backs but they (kidnappers) threatened to kill us. ‘

‘They ordered that we continued moving without looking back. It was the worst experience anyone could think of. I was freed at the Idofin area in Kwara while others were released in Kogi State. We spent 11 days with our abductors while the five women earlier abducted spent roughly a month, having been kidnapped on January 24, 2026.”

On whether they could assist the security agents with useful information on how to get the exact location where the woman died, Soliu said it could be difficult because it was deep inside the evil forest. He explained that the expectant mother who was released alongside others has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for proper medical attention.

Suspected bandits attacked community, killed elderly woman

The tales of woes and attacks continued as the people of Irele and Ijowa communities in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State were thrown into palpable fear and agony when some suspected bandits brutalised the community and left the residents in panic.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the first week of February when the assailants reportedly held the communities hostage, abducted no fewer than five persons and killed an elderly woman, whose family was ordered to pay N1.5 million ransom before her corpse could be released for burial.

Speaking on behalf of the affected communities, in a telephone interview, High Chief Kehinde Abejide, the Akogun of Irele Kingdom, described the attacks as a reign of terror marked by “abandoned recklessness” and growing impunity.

According to him, the nightmare began about two weeks ago when a young farmer was kidnapped on his farmland. Three days later, the kidnappers demanded N10 million for his release. “Our people in Irele, Ijowa, and Oke-Ako are prisoners in their own homes,” the chief lamented.

“Farming activities have stopped, crossborder trade has collapsed, and fear has become our daily companion,” he added. He recounted a particularly harrowing incident in which the bandits opened fire on a young man and his mother, popularly known as Mummy Isaac, as they rode home from the farm on a motorcycle.

While the young man narrowly escaped with gunshot wounds to the chest and is currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Ikole-Ekiti, however, his mother was less fortunate.

“She fell during the attack,” the chief said, his voice heavy with sorrow. “They dragged her into the forest. Later, they summoned the family, showed them her lifeless body, and told them to go and look for money,” he further lamented.

Abejide disclosed that four more persons were also abducted, as he decried the worsening security situation of the communities. “These bandits now operate with frightening confidence,” he said. “Our people are angry, helpless, and abandoned,” he cried.

The traditional leader made an emotional appeal to the state Governor Biodun Oyebanji and state security agencies to urgently intervene before the communities are completely overrun. Residents fear a repeat of the tragic events of 2024 when two highranking traditional rulers were assassinated by bandits in Ipao, a neighbouring community—an incident that later spread to parts of Kogi State.

The community is currently mourning and in despair as families, and farmers have abandoned their fields, with the furlong hope of succour from relevant authorities to curtail further occurrences of these ugly incidences.

Police Commissioner assures of security

The Commissioner of Police in the state Joseph Eribo had constantly reiterated that the Command under his watch will continue to ensure total and constant clampdown on criminal elements across the State.

He implored the citizens to be security conscious and promptly report any suspicious person or group of persons found in their environs to the nearest Police Station.

The Commissioner, who stated this while briefing journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, remarked that he would ensure that the residents in the State enjoy peaceful atmosphere under his leadership, while the Command continued to embark on intelligenceled and ground-breaking operations to clampdown on the criminal elements.

He gave the assurance that the operative of the Rapid Response Squad, RTS, are always on ground to conduct proper investigation and detect criminal elements at large for arrest and prevent their nefarious activities.

While those arrested and found culpable will be charged to court, according to the commissioner. “Effort is underway for the possible arrest of other accomplices,” he disclosed.