Ekiti Commissioner Restates Commitment Of Oyebanji’s Vision To Sustainable Dev

The determination of the present administration of Ekiti State Government being led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji on dividends of democracy has been emphasized for people’s assurance on the actualization.

This comes as the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun declared that the Shared Prosperity agenda of the Oyebanji

Administration aimed at boosting the standard of living of Ekiti people is in full force.

Olatunbosun gave the submission on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during an interface with newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Correspondent Chapel.

The commissioner stated that “Oyebanji has the people at the centre of his Shared Prosperity vision which is anchored on the six pillars agenda carefully crafted to achieve sustainable development in the Land of Honour”.

Olatunbosun stated that all sectors are receiving attention in the state to make life easier and better for the citizenry.

He added that “workers, pensioners, artisans, market men and women, transporters youths, students, local businessmen, local contractors, local auto dealers and the poorest of the poor are feeling the impact of the Oyebanji Administration.”

The Government’s spokesman noted that “investment in agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, digital technology and financial empowerment of the poor are already yielding positive results and making an appreciable impact in the grassroots economy.”

According to him, “the recent payment of about N1 billion gratuity to pensioners at once were unprecedented in the history of the state and

was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to give attention to the welfare of retirees and activate gradual payments of the backlog of accumulated entitlements.”

He added that “the state government ensures regular payment of workers’ salaries and regular remittance of deductions to their cooperative societies to give them access to loans to execute personal projects, among other worker-friendly policies in recognition of their critical role as the engine room of execution of government policies.”

The Commissioner stressed that “only capital projects that would bring economic benefits to the people in line with the Shared Prosperity mantra of the administration are being executed across the State”.

These, he said, include “intrastate roads, rural roads, roads that lead to farms, markets, schools, hospitals,” adding that the Independent Power Project that will soon be commissioned is a breakthrough in access to power supply for key institutions of government.

Olatunbosun stated that “Ekiti Wealth Bill and Start-Up Bill recently passed by the House of Assembly are very key in keeping money in

reserve for development purposes and providing funds for school leavers and graduates who cannot be employed by the government.”

He solicited media support “in articulating the vision, programmes and policies of the state government” describing the media “as an important partner in delivering good governance to the people of the State”.