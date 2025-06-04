Ekiti Commends Adetiloye’s Construction Of Nigeria’s First-Ever Symmetrical-Base Pyramid

Share

…highlights benefits for tourism, others

Ekiti State government has commended Professor Philip Omoniyi Adetiloye for scoring a historic feat, with the construction of Nigeria’s first-ever symmetrical-base pyramid in Ise Ekiti. It is seen as a ground breaking development set to redefine Nigeria’s architectural and tourism landscapes.

This development was disclosed by the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre Esq., who recently led a team on tour of this architectural feat. He expressed immense excitement about its potential to draw local and international visitors.

According to him, ‘‘Professor Adetiloye’s pyramid stands out distinctly from the more commonly known asymmetrical pyramids. While both forms are impressive, their fundamental differences lie in their base geometry and overall symmetry.’’

Explaining the nature of the structure, he disclosed, ‘‘for asymmetrical pyramids are those typically refer to pyramids where all the sides are not triangular. A classic example might be a pyramid with a rectangular (four-sided or square base).

‘‘The symmetrical pyramid has three triangular sides and a triangular base. The latter form of pyramid is what Professor Adetiloye is building at Ise-Ekiti. Adetiloye’s creation is characterised by a triangular base, as well as three triangular faces or sides. Meaning that all three sides of the pyramid as well as the base have equal triangular surface areas.

‘‘Crucially, the apex of the pyramid is positioned directly above the geometric centre of the four equilateral triangles, ensuring that all the four triangular faces of the pyramid are identical in shape and size, and meet at the apex at precisely the same angle.’’

While noting that the construction of the symmetrical pyramid holds profound significance across various domains, he said, ‘‘his feat marks a pivotal moment in Nigerian architectural history, demonstrating indigenous innovation and engineering prowess.

‘‘It establishes a new benchmark for structural design and serves as a testament to the intellectual capabilities within the nation. Future generations will look back at this as a pioneering achievement.’’

Speaking on the tourism gains of this new development, Ojo-Wale said, ‘‘the pyramid is an instant iconic attraction, promising to significantly boost tourism in Ise Ekiti and the wider Ekiti State.

‘‘It offers a unique cultural and educational experience, drawing visitors interested in architecture, engineering, history, mathematics, and the sheer wonder of human ingenuity. It will foster local economic growth through increased visitor traffic, creating opportunities for local businesses and communities.’’

Adding, ‘‘Adetiloye’s pioneering work in Ise Ekiti stands as a beacon of innovation and a testament to the rich creative and inventive potential within the Nigeria innovation ecosystem.’’

Share