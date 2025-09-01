Ekiti: Cleric Tasks Philanthropists To Emulate Atayero On Community Devt

…as Royal Eminence Donates Vicarage, School Building To Anglican Church in Aramoko

The Royal Eminence of Atayero Royal Family of Arakale Ruling House Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Aderemi, recently donated the Vicarage building to Payne Memorial Anglican Church, Igemo Street, Aramoko Ekiti.

Atayero stated the gesture was an attempt to give back to his Community for meaningful development.

The Lord Bishop Diocese of Ekiti West, Anglican Communion, RT Rev Rufus Victor Ajileye Adepoju, at the event, urged sons and daughters of Aramoko to engage in various developmental projects that would boost the standard of the community.

The people of the community, especially members of the Church, were excited at the developments which came in two variants, as the Vicarage donation was also accompanied by a school project in the Aramoko Community.

The residents said it was the first ever in the history of the community.

The cleric also advised Aramoko Indigenes on Serious Commitment to the work of God, adding that any partnership with God will attract everlasting reward.

The Lord Bishop Adepoju appreciated the philanthropic gesture of Atayero and urged him not to relent in his efforts to contribute to the house of God.

He called on other members of the Church, especially the well-to-do, to take a cue from the good deeds as demonstrated by the Atayero.

“He is not the only one in this Diocese, but at the same time, struggling to contribute his own quota to the development of the Church and the community at large

“Anybody who joins hands with God can never regret. This is a good example for everyone to follow.

In his speech, Atayero appreciated Almighty God for giving him the wherewithal with a promise to do more in the house of God and the Society at large. He appreciated the Lord Bishop for his role as a religious leader

“I thank God for giving me this opportunity to give back to the Society where I come from. I also glorify God for giving us the kind of religious leaders who are worthy of emulation.

“Our prayers are being answered in this church; we are progressing. Anyone who also has it in mind to contribute to the house of God, God will make it easy for such a person.

“Almighty is on course; He only used me to do this. When I was approached on this. I was delighted at the confidence reposed in me that I could do it. I committed everything into the hands of God, and today, it has become a reality

“Considering all other community projects at hand, God still answered our prayers to build the house of God in this Church ”

Aderemi called on all sons and daughters of the community, both at home and in Diaspora, to come home and use Community projects/development to write their names in gold and at the same time contribute to the work of God, “for everlasting reward”

He therefore added that the building of the Vicarage for the Church and the donation of Land for the School building cum pledge to complete the project, is just the tip of the iceberg. “This is just a step; more are still coming”

The Church administrator, Revd Canon G O. Akinyemi, said the philanthropic gesture would forever linger in the memories of the people of Aramoko.

“This is the first time in this Diocese that someone would build a Vicarage in the house of God”

Revd Akinyemi congratulated the Lord Bishop Adepoju for witnessing the kind of development in his time.

“This is not the first time for Aderemi. In 2009, the. Church bell of St Andrews Church, Isao quarters was bought by him”

Reverend Akinyemi, who prayed for more blessings for Atayer,o urged all members of Payne Memorial Anglican Church to properly maintain the Vicarage.

At the foundation laying of the Permanent site for the Anglican Church School, Lord Bishop Adepoju prayed for more capacity for the donor and a bright future for all the children that would attend the school.

Atayero, who stressed his commitment to the development of the Aramoko community, said, “I pledged to build the school as my own way of giving back to the Society that produced me. Without that, it’s not balanced”.