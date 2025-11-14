…Ekiti: Christ School Alumni Calls For Unity Among Members

….as NUJ Scribe, Ogunsakin emerges President

The Ekiti Christ School Alumni Association has tasked members with unity and cooperation for the development of the alma mater.

The charge came as the Secretary of State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr O’Seun Ogunsakin, was elected as the President of the 1995/2001 set of the alumni.

Ogunsakin at the election polled 110 votes.

Others elected to lead the Set Association are Bukola Ojo (Vice President), Tosin Aluko (Secretary), Ronke Faniyi Ajibulu (Treasurer), Oluwaseun Alani (Welfare Officer), Eze Chinedu (Financial Secretary) and Dolapo Daramola (PRO).

Responding after his emergence, Ogunsakin said “it was a call to service” and urged members of the Association “to embrace unity, collaboration, and shared purpose as the foundation for a stronger alumni community.”

The president-elect emphasised that the association’s progress depends on the ability of its members to close ranks, rise above personal interests, and work together for the common good of their alma mater, Christ School.

He reaffirmed that the outcome of the election should not divide but rather strengthen the bond among members, declaring that there are “no victors or vanquished.”

According to him, “every member is a stakeholder in the collective success of the association.”

The President-elect also applauded those who contested for various positions, describing their courage and willingness to serve as the lifeblood of the association.