Ekiti Chef Begins 120-Hour Cooking Marathon To Unseat Hilda Baci

An Ekiti-based chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi, has begun a 120 hours cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State to unseat the celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effirong, better known as Hilda Baci.

New Telegraph reported that the Adeparusi cook-a-thon is coming weeks after Hilda cooked at Amore Gardens in Lagos State, for over 100 hours to bag Guinness Book of Records recognition.

However, if 27-year-old Akwa Ibom State-born is certified by the Guinness World Records, she would overtake the Indian Chef, Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours.

Following the development, photos and videos of Adeparusi in her kitchen cooking for over 14 hours have been shared multiple times on social media.

It is, however unclear how Adeparusi’s efforts will be received by the general public in the coming hours.