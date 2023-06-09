New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ekiti Chef Begins…

Ekiti Chef Begins 120-Hour Cooking Marathon To Unseat Hilda Baci

An Ekiti-based chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi, has begun a 120 hours cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State to unseat the celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effirong, better known as Hilda Baci.

New Telegraph reported that the Adeparusi cook-a-thon is coming weeks after Hilda cooked at Amore Gardens in Lagos State, for over 100 hours to bag Guinness Book of Records recognition.

However, if 27-year-old Akwa Ibom State-born is certified by the Guinness World Records, she would overtake the Indian Chef, Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours.

Following the development, photos and videos of Adeparusi in her kitchen cooking for over 14 hours have been shared multiple times on social media.

It is, however unclear how Adeparusi’s efforts will be received by the general public in the coming hours.

Post Views: 174
Tags:

Read Previous

BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Emefiele As CBN Governor
Read Next

Lawyer Faults Tinubu On Bill Extending Retirement Of Judges

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023