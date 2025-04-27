Ekiti: Cavista Holdings Engages Traditional Rulers On Sustainable Devt

Share

In a bid to foster economic growth and tackle poverty and unemployment, Cavista Holdings recently hosted a retreat with traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The gathering aimed to explore ways to create a sustainable development environment in the State.

Cavista explained that the retreat was essential due to the significant roles of monarchs in their communities as custodians of culture and traditions.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who graced the event, called on Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in Nigeria to help combat youth unemployment.

He also urged them to follow in the footsteps of Mr. John Olajide, Chairman and Founder of Cavista Holdings, by contributing to the country’s growth.

The event took place at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre in Ekiti, under the theme “Unlocking Ekiti’s Potentials: The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments.” Oba Ogunwusi praised Mr. Olajide for transforming the Ekiti North region, turning it from a crime hotspot into a thriving cassava plantation, creating job opportunities and food security for locals.

The monarch also referenced how Ekiti’s traditional rulers had rejected the Ruga Scheme in the past, which paved the way for successful projects like Agbeyewa Farms.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ilori Faboro, committed to supporting efforts that would attract more investments to the state.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo, expressed support for Agbeyewa Farms and assured investors of a safe environment for investment, highlighting Ekiti’s peaceful atmosphere.

Mr. John Olajide, Founder of Agbeyewa Farms, shared the farm’s progress, noting it had become the largest cassava plantation in Nigeria, employing over 1,000 people from five communities in Ikole Local Government Area.

He announced plans for further expansion, including a partnership with the state government to cultivate 100,000 hectares of cassava over the next decade, with the goal of creating more jobs and building a processing plant.

Olajide emphasized the importance of collaboration among government, communities, and traditional institutions in achieving sustainable development and driving economic prosperity.

He reiterated his commitment to advancing Ekiti’s growth through continued investments in agriculture and other sectors.

The retreat underscored the role of traditional rulers in shaping the future of Ekiti and fostering the state’s economic transformation.

