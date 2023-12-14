Ekiti Bank Robbery: CP Confirms Three Vehicles, Two Motorcycles Recovered

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Police Command, Ogundare Dare on Thursday said that three vehicles and two motorcycles have been recovered from the armed robbers who robbed a bank in Ikere-Ekiti o‍n Wednesday, December 13.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, saying the robbers ran into the bush and left their vehicles after a gun battle with security agents.

According to the statement, the CP visited the scene of the event for an assessment and also gave a directive to the Area Commander and all the tactical teams within the command to ensure they apprehend those who committed the crime in Ikere.

He, however, urged anyone to contact the police if there is useful information about the whereabouts or identities of the armed robbers.