Ekiti Auto Dealers Get New Executives 

The Chairman of Ekiti State Motor Dealers Association (MDA), Alhaji Ibrahim Bankole Adeniyi has been re-elected for a second term in office, alongside other members and some former Executive Committee members.

The swearing-in of the new exco members took place at the Association’s hall along Ikere Road, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The two-in-one event also witnessed the laying of the foundation of the Guest House which the Association set to build under the leadership of Ibrahim Adeniyi.

The occasion was graced with the presence of the National body of the association, the National President Engr (Prince) Ajibola Adedoyin, Chief Sola Olaniyan (vice chairman, South West) National Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, Chairman, North Central (Amdon) Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu.

Others were the Chairman of Oyo State Chapter, Apostle Taiwo Akanbi Adewale as well as his counterparts from Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Ogun respectively and Life Patron, Ekiti State Chapter, Mr Olusola Fajuyitan.

Pioneer Chairman, Chief Ade Obayemi Lawrence, who led the prayers for the progress and safety of members, also enjoined them to strife for unity, peace and harmony.

The National President, Engr Ajibola Adedoyin in his address said the unity of purpose always leads to success.

He urged all members to join hands together in order to see that the building of the Guest House project becomes a reality. Also speaking at the event the Head of Civil Service, Ekiti State, Engr Sunday Komolafe admonished the members to continue to work together in love so that they can progress in their business which will make the association move forward and be leaders in the country.