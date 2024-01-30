Ekiti Attacks: Tinubu Condoles Oyebanji, Residents

…as Governor visits bereaved communities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled the Governor of Ekiti State and the people of the state over Monday’s attacks that led to the gruesome killing of two traditional rulers by armed men and the abduction of six school pupils and their teachers.

The President who spoke with Governor Oyebanji on telephone from France, assured Ekiti people that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The President’s message was conveyed to the people of Esun-Ekiti and Imojo-Ekiti by Governor Oyebanji when he visited the two communities on Tuesday morning.

The Governor who also held an emergency meeting with heads of security agencies in the state very early in the morning, was accompanied on the visit by the security chiefs in the state.

Governor Oyebanji sympathized with leaders and indigenes of the two communities, whom he addressed at their respective palaces during the visit.

Stressing that the two murdered monarchs were respected traditional rulers who had a record of selfless service to their respective towns, Oyebanji said the state government would collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that their killers pay dearly for the heinous crime.

The Governor also thanked the people of the towns for refraining from violence, assuring them that everything would be done to ensure justice for the slain monarchs, whom he said fought till they breathed their last, having taken the security of their people.

“I can assure you that the death of these monarchs would not be in vain. The perpetrators would be apprehended and made to face the maximum punishment

“The President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke with me from France and expressed his condolences to you as well as the government of the state. The President is with us on this and has given specific instructions to relevant authorities.

“He asked me to tell you that the perpetrators of the crime will not go unpunished. He gave assurance that security agencies would free the abducted school pupils.

“On our part, we shall collaborate with relevant agencies and the traditional institution to make the state too hot for criminals.”, Oyebanji said.

He also directed that the third monarch, Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, who escaped narrowly during the attack be given adequate security protection.

Community leaders who spoke during the Governor’s visit to Esun Ekiti alleged that the killing of their monarch, Oba David Babtunde Ogunsola might be an assassination, following the manner of the gruesome murder.

They urged the Governor to ensure that justice was served in the case, describing the late Oba as a great lover of his people, who prioritised the security and development of his people.

Community leaders in Imojo Ekiti hailed the Governor for his timely response and the visit. They said the late monarch Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola championed the development of the town and was concerned about the safety of his people.

They also thanked Governor Oyebode for his decision to take over the education and upbringing of the late monarch’s five young children, who were also present during the Governor’s visit.

Governor Oyebanji who later visited the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers/ the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro at his palace in Ido-Ekiti, scheduled a major meeting with all traditional rulers for their council chamber in Ado-Ekiti for Wednesday morning