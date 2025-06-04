Ekiti Assembly Vows To Implement Policy On Good Governance

Share

The Ekiti State House of Assembly (EKHA) has expressed its determination to institute legal policies in terms of legislative support for development and good governance in the state.

This forms part of the declaration made on Tuesday at the Assembly Complex in Ado-Ekiti by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Babatunde Oke, while addressing journalists at a press conference highlighting the slated activities for the second year anniversary of the 7th Assembly.

Oke said the Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Stephen Aribasoye, has assed a total number of 24 bills into law, which according to him was a testament of their pledge to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to help him achieve his vision for the development of the state towards the shared prosperity agenda.

The Chairman explained that the Assembly has also conducted its legislative assignments without due interfere by the executive arms.

The bills passed into law include: Quality of Care law (2025), Ekiti State Water Resources, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector Law (2025), Ekiti State Local Content, second amendment law (2025), Ekiti State Public Senior Secondary School Board Law (2025).

