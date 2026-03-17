Ekiti Assembly Seat: Lawmaker Rejects Fayose’s Alleged Consensus Endorsement

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly representing Irepodun-Ifelodun Constituency II, Hakeem Jamiu, has rejected claims that he endorsed Boluwatife Fayose as the consensus candidate for the constituency’s House of Assembly seat.

Jamiu made the clarification following reports circulating on line that he was among stakeholders who backed Fayose during a constituency meeting held in Iworoko on March 14.

In a statement issued yesterday, the lawmaker said although he attended the meeting, but he did not participate in any endorsement and had clearly expressed his opposition to the alleged consensus arrangement.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not approved a consensus process for selecting candidates for state and national assembly primaries.

He explained that at the last stakeholders’ meeting held at Jibowu Hall, Government House, the party only approved consensus arrangements for chairmanship and councillorship positions adding that no further meeting had been held to extend the arrangement to legislative seats.

“It is embarrassing for me as a sitting member of the House of Assembly to be invited to a constituency meeting in my constituency only to be conscripted by ambush into a pre-arranged consensus endorsement,” Jamiu said. ‘

The lawmaker described the alleged endorsement as “premature and preposterous,” stressing that the party was yet to release official guidelines for the primaries that would determine candidates for state and national assemblies.

He expressed confidence that the APC national leadership would ensure internal democracy and provide a level playing field for all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket. Jamiu also alleged that the meeting turned violent, claiming he was assaulted by a ward councillor who pushed and roughhandled him while allegedly threatening his life.

Reaffirming his position, the lawmaker urged his supporters and associates to disregard reports suggesting that he was part of the endorsement, insisting that consensus requires the agreement of all stakeholders, which he said was not the case.

He maintained that he remained committed to due process and internal democracy within the party ahead of the forthcoming primaries.