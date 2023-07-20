Ekiti Assembly Confirms Oyebanji’s Commissioner Nominees

…Grants Approval for the Appointment of Ten Special Advisers

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed all the twenty-one (21) candidates nominated for the position of Commissioner by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Assembly also empowered the Governor to appoint ten (10) Special Advisers to facilitate the business of governance and efficient service delivery.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye sought to confirm the nominees by voice vote one after the other and their confirmation was affirmed by the legislators present at the plenary.

Rt. Hon. Aribasoye explained that with the confirmation of their nomination, the nominees have now become commissioners-designate.

He said the executive arm of government led by the Governor can now proceed to swear them into office and hand them portfolios.

The commissioners-designate waiting for swearing-in are Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye, Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo, Mr. Seun Fakuade, Chief Folorunso Olabode, Mr. Gold Adesola, Dr. Kareem Akande and Prof. Patrick Tedela.

Others are Prof. Ojo Bakare, Mr. Kolawole Ajobiewe, Mr. Kayode Fasae, Mrs. Tayo Adeola, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade and Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi

The rest are Rt. Hon. Karonwi Oladapo, Mrs. Olapeju Babafemi, Mr. Ojo Atibioke, Mrs. Tosin Aluko, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, Mr. Adesola Adebayo, and Mr. Oluwafemi Awe.

The motion that the Governor be empowered to appoint ten Special Advisers was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tolu Ige (Ekiti Southwest 2), and seconded by Hon. Oluwayomi Ayorinde (Ido/Osi 2).

The Speaker urged the Assembly would always want the Special Advisers to appear before the legislators to give an account of the activities of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and what they have done with funds appropriated for them.

He congratulated the nominees and urged them to do their best to move Ekiti forward.