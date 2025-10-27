Ekiti APC Primaries: Yilwatda Inaugurates 11-Man Consensus C’ttee

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has inaugurated an 11-man consensus committee for the party’s primary election in Ekiti State.

The Primary election is scheduled to hold on Monday, October 27, at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, New Iyin road, Ado-Ekiti.

The Chairman of the Committee, who doubles as the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, and the Co-Chair is the Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, are saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the success of the Party’s consensus mode with the affirmation of the State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as the sole candidate of the party for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, Nentawe said the affirmation, which will be held on Monday, will convene 885 delegates across the 16 local government areas of the State to jointly affirm Oyebanji as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Nentawe, represented by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, commended the outcome of the delegates’ poll and lauded the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, urging the delegates to embrace peace ahead and after the consensus election.

Addressing the stakeholders at the State’s Party Secretariat, the Chairman of the consensus committee, Governor Ododo, hailed President Bola Tinubu for his leadership style, saying his governance has become a reference point for other political actors in the country.

He also commended Oyebanji over his giant and developmental styles in Ekiti, saying his people-centred style of governance has made him the right choice of the residents.

“I would like to appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in us to chair this committee.

“This is a testament of his commitment towards ensuring peace and harmony in Ekiti, while also reflecting the strength of our great party and now that we are in the state, we are going to test the microphone”. Ododo said.