Ekiti APC Dismisses Rumour Of Disloyalty By Fayemi, Oyebanji

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has expressed confidence over the leadership of former governor of the state Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji .

The APC stressed that the two political figures are reliable and responsible leaders who would continue to lead the party from the front in the state.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, in a press release on Wednesday described as share recklessness for anyone or group of people within or outside of APC to stating the leaders have abandoned the ruling party.

“These are our two leaders with no history of disloyalty to the ruling party. They are not turncoats in our party. For anyone to cook up such a lie that they are porting to another party, is playing dirty politics and a reckless propaganda, which should not be taken serious by anyone.

“Along with the first executive Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the trio is consolidating our party in the State and anyone not queueing behind them is not known to the Party.

“Are we thinking of APC in Ekiti without an Otunba, a JKF or a BAO? Not at all. Could we have maintained our stronghold of APC being the living and the ruling party in Ekiti State without the trio of Adebayo, Fayemi and Oyebanji? I doubt.”

Dipe said the public should disregard the rumour of Fayemi and Oyebanji decamping fro APC to join any coalition as gutterly, and, as well regard those spreading the rumour as mindless non-members of the party, with their only relevance being to cause mischief via the social media and their thought regarding the ruling party being to cause confusion. Dr. Fayemi and Gov. Oyebanji are not only leaders of the party at the state level, they are also reliable leaders of the party at the national level.

“How reasonable is it for anyone to think that Fayemi as the master builder of the house would abandon it for a rented apartment, or Oyebanji as the Number One dweller in the house would go seeking for refuge elsewhere? This is thoughtless and mindless of the rumour mongers, whose intentions are still unknown to us,” the APC said.