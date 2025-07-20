Ekiti APC Dismisses Fayemi’s Defection Rumours

The Ekiti Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims that the former Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi is plotting to destabilise the party or lure members away through a secret stakeholders’ meeting.

Sunday Telegraph reports that there is news making the rounds that Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and APC leaders opposed to a purported meeting allegedly being called by Fayemi to send a signal to his African Democratic Congress (ADC) cohorts that he is on ground.

Dismissing the report in a statement issued on Saturday, the State party’s State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, noted that the report in circulation was a fabrication by rumour peddlers bent on creating internal strife.

Dipe reaffirmed that all stakeholders, including Fayemi, were united in their support for Oyebanji’s re-election.

“We are not perturbed. We are now in a season of propaganda, characterised by spewing of lies and telling half-truths to confuse the people.

“Any busybody who yearns to know what is happening in our party is free to contact me as the spokesperson of the party and they would be reliably informed, rather than looking for gutter gists.

”I wonder how such would happen in our party that is strong on ground and focused on winning the coming gubernatorial election, thus breaking the record of producing a governor that will run two terms back to back in the state.

“Anything to the contrary is not emanating from within our party but being manufactured by some external forces.

“We know that we are the only formidable political party in our state and the country as of today, so people would be looking for ways to crack us up, so they can enter and cause confusion.

“We are also not unmindful of the enemies within who are looking for opportunities to create and feast on crisis.

“We call them crisis merchants, but they won’t succeed by an inch.”