Ekiti APC Chieftain Recognized Over Efforts On Youth/Community Devt

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Ajibulu has received recognition for what was described as humanitarian gestures on youth/Community development as well as philanthropic gestures to the indigents in the grassroots.

The party chieftain to that effect was bestowed with a Chieftaincy title of ” Aare Abobatolu” of Esun-Ekiti.

Ajibulu, leader of SouthWest Professionals and former Senatorial aspirant in Ekiti North was conferred with the title by the paramount ruler of Esun-Ekiti and Elesun, Oba (Dr) David Ogunsakin.

At the ceremony held at Esun Palace, Oba Ogunsakin described Ajibulu as a true Ekiti man who always shows genuine love for his people.

The monarch disclosed the honour was in recognition of Ajibulu’s numerous support for the youths, widows as well and elderly in Ekiti particularly, Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Oba Ogunsakin noted that, though Ajibulu lives in the United States, his mind is always with his people in Ekiti as he is reputed for contributing his quota to the development of the State at all times.

“Ajibulu is a God-sent man with a heart of gold. I can only pray that God Almighty will continue to guide, guard and grant your heart desires. You have been so wonderful to us as people and you have been making us proud both at home and in the diaspora. ” Oba Ogunsakin said .

Responding, Chief Ajibulu described the occasion as one of the most significant in his life.

” Today is one of my happiest days in life. Though, this is not the first time I will be receiving a Chieftaincy title from outside of my community., but I do cherish this title. It is indeed a challenge for me to do more for the people.

He appreciated the community for finding him worthy of the title, promising not to relent in the discharge of his various empowerment and social intervention programmes.

Chief Ajibulu the Coordinator of all Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign groups in Ekiti State. He was the inaugural Vice President of the Ekiti Kete International Organisations and President of Ekiti Parapo in North Carolina.