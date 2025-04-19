Ekiti APC Caucus Endorses Tinubu, Oyebanji For 2nd Term

Share

The Ekiti State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office.

The endorsement was based on the exemplary leadership qualities and impactful policies demonstrated by both figures.

The endorsement, passed during a special caucus meeting held at Iyin Ekiti, was attended by several key party leaders, including the first civilian Governor of the State, Niyi Adebayo; immediate past Governor Kayode Fayemi; and the incumbent Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Other attendees included Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, Yemi Adaramodu, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Adeoye Aribasoye, former Deputy Governor Modupe Adelabu, and various current and former National and State Assembly members, among others.

While moving the motion to endorse President Tinubu for re-election, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South) commended the President for his decisive economic reforms and comprehensive security strategies that have revitalized the country’s economy and addressed the root causes of insecurity.

He emphasized that Tinubu’s “transformational” leadership had a profound impact on the socio-economic landscape, making him deserving of re-election to sustain these gains.

Senator Adaramodu assured that despite high-profile political alignments outside the APC, the party remains united.

“We are not worried. Politicians will always play politics, whether through lies or propaganda,” he said.

The motion to endorse Governor Oyebanji for re-election was moved by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye.

He praised the Governor for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ekiti people and his stellar performance in infrastructure development, security, healthcare, education, and social-economic growth in the state.

“I move that this caucus of our great party APC in Ekiti pass a vote of confidence in Governor Oyebanji, affirming our unwavering support for his leadership and vision for Ekiti,” Aribasoye said.

He also called for the Governor to contest the upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

Earlier, the State APC Chairman, Sola Elesin, thanked Governor Oyebanji for making the party highly attractive to the people through his developmental strides.

He highlighted government interventions in infrastructure, rural electrification, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment across the State.

In his remarks, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, praised Governor Oyebanji’s leadership.

“Everywhere we turn, it’s BAO (Biodun Ayodele Oyebanji). We must thank him for his humility and service to the party and the people of Ekiti. His leadership deserves our full support,” Fayemi stated.

Governor Oyebanji expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for their endorsement and support.

He particularly thanked President Bola Tinubu for his policies that have created a conducive environment for States to thrive. He also appreciated former Governors Adebayo and Fayemi for their continued support.

“We are grateful to President Tinubu for his support for Ekiti, which has enabled us to achieve so much in the state,” said Oyebanji.

Niyi Adebayo, the first civilian Governor of Ekiti, reaffirmed the caucus’s stance.

“We are all in support of Governor Oyebanji seeking re-election. Everyone is pleased with the work he is doing, and we believe he should continue for another term. He has our full support.”

The caucus also reiterated its support for President Tinubu, acknowledging the significant strides made under his administration, and urged him to seek re-election for another term.

