Ekiti Airport Targets 24-Hour Flight Operations – Oyebanji

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has revealed that efforts are underway to ensure that the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport operates 24-hour flight services, making the route more competitive and economically viable.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the significant economic improvement recorded in the State over the past two and a half years, promising to intensify efforts to ensure sustainable development and an improved standard of living for the people.

Oyebanji made these remarks on Monday night during the March edition of his monthly media chat, “Meet Your Governor.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to making the Ekiti Airport a major aviation hub that will drive economic growth, attract investors, and enhance the economic capacity of citizens.

He disclosed that his administration is in discussions with three major airlines in the country to commence commercial flights at the airport.

This initiative aims to facilitate air travel, promote tourism, boost investment, and enhance the transportation of cargo and farm produce to local and international destinations.

Expressing optimism that at least two of the airlines would begin flight operations, Oyebanji said his administration is working to make the route competitive by installing an Instrument Landing System (ILS) to enable 24-hour flight operations.

The Governor said the goal is to make the route profitable and competitive for airlines, as profitability will attract more planes.

He added that part of the plan is to make it an airport of choice, with hopes that by next year, it will support Hajj and Christian pilgrimage flights.

He explained that for this to happen, the airport must have infrastructure that guarantees 24-hour landing.

He noted that the Instrument Landing System (ILS) allows night operations and enables aircraft to land in extreme weather, estimating its cost at about ₦4.6 billion.

He assured that his administration is determined to install the system before the end of the year, making Ekiti Airport the second in the Southwest after Lagos to have such a facility.

Oyebanji also revealed that his administration is negotiating with a vendor to provide a hangar for aircraft maintenance services.

The Governor disclosed that a cargo shed is being constructed at the airport to serve as a storage facility for farm produce and cash crops. He credited the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for facilitating its inclusion in the budget.

The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport was approved for non-scheduled flight operations in December 2024 for an initial six-month period.

Oyebanji expressed optimism that the airport would become one of the most competitive when it commences full commercial operations.

He highlighted several indicators of economic growth under his administration, noting that more businesses are springing up due to an improved business environment, internally generated revenue has increased from about ₦600 million to over ₦2 billion monthly, and adequate protection of lives and property has boosted investor confidence.

The Governor attributed the IGR increase to improved tax compliance, saying that residents are more willing to pay taxes because they see tangible development projects across the State.

Dismissing claims that his administration’s development efforts are concentrated only in Ado-Ekiti, he stressed that rural areas are also benefiting from various projects.

He assured that his government remains committed to serving the people until his last day in office and will not be distracted by political activities.

Speaking on financial management, the Governor emphasized transparency in the disbursement of state and Local Government funds.

He noted that the State Treasury and Local Government Accounts are published monthly by the Accountant General’s Office, while the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), backed by state law, ensures Local Government funds are received directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He clarified that he does not interfere in how funds are allocated but monitors projects to ensure they align with the needs of the people.

Oyebanji assured that his administration is fully committed to accountability and development, ensuring that funds are used effectively to improve the lives of Ekiti residents.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

