Ekiti Airport Gets NCAA’s Approval To Begin Non-Scheduled Flight

Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport (EAICA), Ado-Ekiti, has received the approval of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence non-scheduled flight operation effective December 15, 2024.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement yesterday noted that NCAA, in a letter dated December 11, and addressed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, said the approval of the non-scheduled operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) at the airport is for a period of six months – December 15, 2024 to June 15, 2025.

The statement added: “The letter, which was signed by NCAA Acting Director-General Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, was in response to the state government’s application for a flight operational permit for the airport.

“According to the NCAA, the approval for a six-month non-schedule operation at the airport is to enable the NCAA validate the implementation of the pending findings and to allow Ekiti State government time to rectify a few outstanding Corrective Action items indicated in the agency’s last inspection report.

“As part of compliance steps towards the commencement of the non-scheduled flight operations at the airport, operations are to be in agreement with relevant agencies for provision of essential services, including Air Traffic Services, Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Security and Meteo – rological services.”

Recall that the state government had earlier signed MoUs and Service Level Agreements with these federal aviation agencies.

“The government of Ekiti State welcomes NCAA’s approval for the non-scheduled flight operation, which allows private jets and other chartered flights to land and takeoff from the airport between 6am and 6pm (or sunrise and sunset), preparatory to the final approval for commercial flight operations.

