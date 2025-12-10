Ekiti Airport Begins Commercial Flight

…As Construction gulps N49. 7b

The Ekiti Cargo airport, on Wednesday, December 10, begins commercial flights, New Telegraph reports.

This comes as the maiden commercial flight anchored by the United Nigeria Airlines’ UN 0622, landed at Ado-Ekiti from Abuja at exactly 11:00 a.m.

The flight was received by the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, former governor Segun Oni, members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries.

The aircraft’s passenger list included prominent Ekiti leaders, such as the Permanent Secretary of the Aviation Ministry, Yakub Adam, former Governors Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose and Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

A second flight, UN 0623, departed for Lagos at 12:13 p.m., marking the full commencement of scheduled services.

In his remarks, Gov Biodun Oyebanji disclosed that the state had invested N49.7 billion in the construction and development of the cargo airport, describing it “as one of Ekiti’s most significant infrastructure undertakings.”

He noted that “between May 2019 and October 2022, under then, Gov Kayode Fayemi, about N14 billion was spent on compensation, site preparation, runway construction, terminal building, access roads, perimeter fencing and other foundational works.”

Gov Oyebanji emphasised that” the success of the project was made possible by the collective efforts of past leaders” who, he said, “shared a genuine commitment to the progress of Ekiti State.” He also acknowledged the role of Afe Babalola, whose financial contributions helped accelerate the airport’s completion and readiness for full operations.

The governor expressed confidence that the new airport would position the state as a key player in agro-logistics, aviation and regional commerce, opening up vast opportunities for investment and development across Ekiti and beyond.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also described the Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport as “a shining symbol of Nigeria’s aviation development,” noting that “its take-off into commercial operations marks a new chapter for the industry.”

Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Yakubu Adam, said the commencement of flights at the facility is a historic milestone for Ekiti and the nation at large.

He added that the airport reflects “the beauty and promise of Ekiti,” as well as the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda under President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “the project demonstrates the administration’s commitment to job creation and sustainable economic growth, especially for states seeking to diversify their economies through aviation and agro-logistics.”

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who led the federal delegation of lawmakers from the state to the event, lauded Gov Oyebanji for uniting past governors toward the common goal of Ekiti’s development, adding that “the airport would catalyse new opportunities across the state and strengthen its economic prospects.”

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, also commended Oyebanji for his perseverance in ensuring the airport’s operational readiness.

Babalola, who was represented by the ABUAD Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, reaffirmed his commitment to the state and advocated for “the establishment of a railway line from Osogbo to Ado-Ekiti and onward to Onitsha to enhance safer and more affordable transportation of goods and passengers.”

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, appreciated the state government for creating a conducive environment for airlines to operate.

He assured residents of “the airline’s unwavering commitment to safety” and announced that “more routes would soon be added to broaden connectivity.”