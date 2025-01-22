Ekiti Airport 99.5% Ready For Full Commercial Operations –FG

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo says the Ekiti Agro Allied Cargo International Airport is 99.5 per cent ready for full commercial operations.

He said this yesterday in Ado Ekiti when he in spected the airport along – side Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The minister expressed confidence in the airport’s facilities, saying the essential requirements for full commercial operations, such as aviation security and fire services, among others, were in place.

He also the runway meets international standards, allowing for the arrival of various aircraft types, stressing that nonscheduled flights can commence immediately.

Keyamo said: “The Ekiti Agro Allied Airport is 99.5 per cent ready for full commercial operations. “We have gone round and the basic requirements for the take-off of an airport are here.

There’s a fire station, navigational aid already installed at the tower, and the security operatives are in place. “The runway we have here is of international standard and a lot of narrow bodies and anchors can come in here.

“As it is today, Ekiti is ready for the world and the fact that the governor has put a lot of passion and resources since he came to office is a testament to his passion for this project.

“What is left for us now is for us to ignite all our regulatory agencies to give all the necessary approval but for now, we have approved that non-schedule flight should start from here.

“I have already landed here to show the world that we are now safe for landing; that’s why this aircraft had to land here yesterday.”

The Minister equally hailed the significant contributions of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, in ensuring the operational readiness of the airport.

“Let me say this publicly because we have to give honour to whom honour belong to. “We have to also thank Aare Afe Babalola for the tremendous things he has done, he has helped us and he has promised to do more here.”

