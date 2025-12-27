Ekiti Agog As Christ’s School Old Boys Get Awards Today

The famous Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, today converges on their alma mater for the 2025 End-of-the Year awards ceremonies put together by the 82/87 Set of the Old Boys’ Association of the school. The event is slated at the G-boss Hotel, along Bank Road, Beside Sterling Bank, Ado-Ekiti.

A statement by the organising committee of the programme stated that the event would feature a three-in-one multifaceted activity, including launching and unveiling of the Christ’s School 82-87 Set Old Boys’ Association’s Hall of Fame; Induction ceremony and inauguration of the Set 01CS-87-OBA Hall of Fame; and presentations of awards in two categories; as well as End of Year family-friendly get-together.

The first category of the award is called the Christ’s School 82/87 Old Boys’ Association’s Humanity and Service Awards. It will be presented to 12 of the old boys of the set who have distinguished themselves in various capacities.

They include Prof. Folarin Oguntoyinbo, Engr. Omotayo John, High Chief Dapo Akinwumi, High Chief Adetunji Albert Obayemi, High Chief Adeyinka Dada, Comrade Sola Adigun, High Chief Ayeni Omotayo, Mr Oluwafemi Patrick Ojo, Mr Joseph Adeleye, Mr Tope-Bentop Adeboboye (Weekend Editor of The Sun Newspapers); Mr Opeyemi Obafe.