Ekiti: Abductors Of Ekiti Pupils, Staffs Demands N100m

The abductors of Ekiti State pupils and their head teachers from the Apostolic school in Emure, Ekiti, have demanded the sum of N100 million in exchange for the victims’ release.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that some unknown gunmen stormed the school bus and robbed multiple students, their head teacher, and the driver.

According to the reports, the gunmen struck the area around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, when the school bus was making its way back from school, it was seized.

The victims, however, were carried into a forest, and the abductors kept threatening to injure them until a ransom was paid.

The community is now confused and fearful as a result of this.

In an effort to guarantee their children’s safe return, the parents have appealed to the federal, state, and law enforcement authorities to intervene in the matter.