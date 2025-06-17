Ekiti 2026: We’ll Abide By Constitution Despite… — APC

Share

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the widespread endorsements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji by various groups in the state will not prevent the party from adhering strictly to the Constitution and its internal guidelines ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The party also clarified that the endorsements do not bar other aspirants from contesting the governorship ticket under the APC platform.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday during a visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Segun Dipe, said the mass endorsements were based on the governor’s achievements and were not orchestrated by him.

He dismissed speculations by opposition figures that the endorsements were undemocratic, stating that Governor Oyebanji’s performance has naturally attracted support from individuals, groups, and institutions across the state.

“Some might wonder why virtually everyone is rooting for the governor, but that is not his fault. It is not his making. Perhaps his performance is what is speaking for him,” Dipe said. “Yet, others are free and welcome to contest with him, if he eventually shows interest.”

He noted that, constitutionally, the governor is entitled to seek a second term if he chooses, and it is ultimately up to the people to decide.

“The fact that people are trying to re-present Oyebanji may have clearly shown that he has done quite a lot to earn their support, and he does not have control over that,” he added.

Dipe, however, emphasized that the APC remains open and democratic. “As a party, all individuals are free to come forward and try their luck.”

The party spokesperson commended media correspondents in the state for their professionalism and balance in reporting.

“We are not begging for patronage, but stories must be balanced. When people or parties in opposition speak, it is called news. But when the party in government speaks, they call it PR,” he said.

