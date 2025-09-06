Ekiti 2026: Wait For Your Time, Sen. Ola Tells Kayode Ojo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bode Ola, has advised Engr Kayode Ojo, an aspirant in the July 20, 2026, scheduled governorship election in Ekiti State, to wait for his time in the near future.

Senator Ola, in a statement signed in Abuja on Saturday, drumming support for the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, advised Kayode Ojo, the main challenger of the incumbent, not to heat up the polity in Ekiti, but to support various ongoing transformation and urban renewal projects in the state.

Though he described Ojo as brilliant and a man full of ideas; the former Senator however, noted that Governor Oyebanji deserves a second term in view of his outstanding performances in the areas of agriculture, health, education and others where he revealed that his findings had confirmed that Ekiti people will prefer continuity.

The Senator who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the 6th National Assembly, further noted that his good rating of Oyebanji’s performance as governor in the last three years was based on his own personal integrity, coupled with visible projects across several communities in the state, especially in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, where he hails from.

The statement reads that, “as a former senator and a prominent leader in Ado Ekiti and Ekiti Central, many people have sought my opinion about the current political situation in Ekiti, particularly regarding Engr. Kayode Ojo and Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO). At this point, I believe it is necessary to make my position clear.

“Engr. Kayode Ojo is a brilliant young man with many ideas. I hold him in very high regard. He is calm, calculated, and very industrious. When you listen to him, it is clear that he has good plans for Ekiti. However, I believe his time has not yet come. There is a time for everything and this is why Jesus told His mother in John 2:4 that His hour had not yet come.

“Presently, the mood of the state is that BAO has performed excellently, and everyone is looking forward to him completing his second term. To think otherwise is unrealistic. I have even told some of Kayode Ojo’s followers that they should stop deceiving themselves.

“As a fair and reasonable leader, I have decided to support BAO because of his good works, and I join others who want him to continue and complete these great achievements.”

It will be recalled that Kayode Ojo, a businessman and current Chairman Governing Board of University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, picked governorship election forms on August 26 to challenge incumbent Governor Oyebanji with the aim of emerging the APC flagbearer in the primary election slated for October 27, 2025.