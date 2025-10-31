Ekiti 2026: Stakeholders React To APC’s Adoption Of Consensus

Stakeholders in the Ekiti State political circle have reacted to the adoption of a consensus candidate by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for the forth- coming governorship election in the state. Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the state had, on Monday, October 27 emerged as the consensus candidate of the ruling par- ty at a delegate congress held at Ekiti Para- po Pavilion, New Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Oyebanji emerged through voice votes by 885 delegates elected across the 177 electoral wards in the state. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the development, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Rt. Hon Tunji Odeyemi and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Gboyega Aribisogan emphasised the significance of electoral law in a democratic process.

Odeyemi said: “We have different political parties and each of these parties has its ideology and program. Of course, that is the policy and what they believe in. “By the time we have our primaries November 8, I can assure you that you will see democracy at work.” On whether the PDP would follow the trend of consensus, he said, “It depends on what is on ground, it’s not a policy.

If the situation warrants a consensus candidate, of course we would go ahead with it. “But as it stands now, where you have one, two, as much as four, five aspirants contesting for the position of governor then it will not work except the aspirants agree to a consensus. “If you have up to four or five contest- ers, if the agenda is not there, we won’t go for consensus. “But what you have in the APC today is different because they have only one can- didate. Assuming there are two or three aspirants, as long as they do not agree with that system, they will go for primary.