Ekiti 2026: Reflections On 2022 Guber And APC’s Victory 

Let’s check out the result; Biodun Oyebanji (APC) = 187,000 votes = 53%

Segun Oni (SDP = Aggrieved PDP + APC) = 82,000 votes = 23%

Bisi Kolawole (PDP) = 67,000 votes = 19%

Adding PDP and SDP votes;

APC Winning Margin = (APC votes) – (SDP votes + PDP votes) = 187,000 – (82,000 + 67,000) = 38,000 votes.

This was the result when some people who left to support the opposition publicly pronounced that over their dead body would Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) become the Governor of Ekiti state.

Lives were lost, cars were damaged, people were jailed, and many got their bail in court after months of incarceration. Today, the victims are counting their losses and nursing their scars, while most of the assailants are beneficiaries of appointments and programs of the government.

Going into the 2026 Gubernatorial Election, though every support for Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji counts, yet this must be done with maximum decorum and respect for people’s sweat and labour of the past.

We can not continue to disparage the thoroughbred party members who stood firm in the face of intimidation, harassment, and uncertainty.

With or without all these later-day loyalists who are feeding from the breast of a body they never joined in building, Governor Abayomi Oyebanji will emerge as the Flagbearer of our great party, and we will work towards the victory of the APC in the general elections more than we ever did before.

We are progressives by birth. Even though the system at the home base does not favour us now, we will never derail from the path of integrity and undiluted loyalty, while we await what destiny holds for us.

BAO has done what he should do, and he is still doing it. Stakeholders engagement, building roads, schools and hospitals, civil services reforms, agricultural mechanisation, entrepreneurship, and others.

The government at the central level is aware of the important role the Ekiti election plays in the political affairs of our nation and the need not to heat up the system. Its continuity reassured for the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Shared Prosperity of Ekiti State.

Whether we walk, run, or fly, BAO will emerge triumphantly. It is destined already, but when that happens, the reward must also trickle down to those who added sweat and blood.

-Ogunkuade writes from Ikogosi Ekiti Ward 04