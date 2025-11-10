Ekiti 2026: PDP Candidate, Oluyede Meets Female Aspirant For Inclusiveness, Reconciliation

The flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, on Monday met with the only female aspirant, Mrs Funmi Ogun, who contested with him and others during the last Saturday governorship primary.

Oluyede met with the aspirant for Inclusivity and reconciliation to move the party forward for electoral victory in the 2026 governorship election.

The Candidate made this visit alongside his campaign managers and state party leaders at Ogun’s campaign office, Ajilosun area in Ado-Ekiti.

He lauded the aspirant for her courage and commitment to the interests of the party. Oluyede, during the visit, saluted Ogun for her peaceful conduct during the primary.

He also commended her courage for calling him on the phone to congratulate him after winning the primary.

” It is my delight to tell this gathering that Mrs Ogun has called to congratulate me, and therefore, my visit to her campaign office today is a way to show that I did not take her hand of fellowship for granted.

” To those who may wish to know, politics is about negotiation. Therefore, Mrs Ogun is one of the strongest supporters of my course,

” To me, I did not win that primary election because I am perfect, or that I am a better aspirant, I’ve never seen myself as better than others. The only difference is that it’s only God who installs kings. All aspirants, especially Mrs Ogun, are equally good”, he said.

He described Ogun as a very formidable ally, whom he would need and work with in the course of prosecuting his campaign activities.

” I am proud to say that with unison, Ekiti will soon be under the PDP government, with me on the driver’s side”, he said.

The PDP Candidate thanked the party’s leadership at the national and Zonal level for their support, and asked for more.

In her reaction, Ogun said all her actions were tailored towards promoting peace in the party, and that she conceded defeat at the primary, so that PDP can remain a strong, formidable, and indivisible party.

” I have every fact to institute action and hire lawyers, but I decided to look the other way because that will not be good enough for the fortunes of our party.

” My decision along that line may not go down well with those who loved and worked tirelessly with me, but it is one painful decision I needed to take, to keep the party together, despite certain observed irregularities.

” Besides, it is a known fact that every person in the party can not be a governor at the same time; only one person can always be, at a particular point in time.

” I can boldly say that in Ekiti, PDP is alive, moving forward, and is going to win the coming gubernatorial election”, Ogun said.