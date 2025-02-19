Share

A member of House of Representatives representing Ekiti Central Constituency 1, Fatoba Olusola steve has declared that second Term endorsement received by the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji in the build up of another political dispensation in the state ahead 2026 was as a result of outstanding performances of the governor and Impactful governance.

Fatoba made this statement while speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday after the All Progressive Congress, (APC) stakeholders’ meeting of Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

The lawmaker hailed Oyebanji’s giant strides in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, others, adding that all these gestures are geared towards making life better for the good people of Ekiti.

He also highlighted some of the fundamental projects executed by the governor which include the completion of Ekiti Cargo Airport, construction of communal roads, prioritizing the welfare of Ekiti residents, among others.

Fatoba however implored the governor to continue with his good works, saying his constituency is ready to ensure landslide win for the governor in the gubernatorial election come 2026.

“The governor has made us to understand that continuity is the best form of government and for the fact that if you go to every nooks and crannies of Ekiti Central Senatorial District, you will see everywhere constructed.

“We are backing his continuity because as you can see, all the developments that had taken place from the time of former governors in the state are being consolidated by him. Apart from this, he has brought governance closer to the people in the state.

“The Ekiti Cargo Airport can now be compared to any international airport. Ado Ekiti is very different, all the goodies of our time will not pass us by.

“On behalf of my people here in Ado Local Government and the central Senatorial District, we are supporting our dear governor and he should continue his good works”, Fatoba said.

