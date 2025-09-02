Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji Warns Against Breakdown Of Law, Order

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has called on residents of the state to maintain peace and order as political activities ahead of the 2026 governorship election gather momentum.

He vowed to safeguard lives and property and to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the lead-up to the governorship primaries scheduled for October this year and the main election in June 2026.

In a statewide broadcast aired on all radio and television stations on Tuesday, Oyebanji assured residents that security agencies would remain vigilant to preserve Ekiti’s reputation as a peaceful and progressive state.

The governor said he was compelled to address the state in light of recent incidents of orchestrated violence allegedly sponsored by individuals attempting to discredit his administration through “coordinated false accusations.”

He expressed alarm over the resurgence of political thuggery, noting that Ekiti has enjoyed over two years of relative peace under his administration and has been recognized by security agencies as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

Oyebanji cautioned residents against being influenced by “fifth columnists” seeking to politicize challenges such as road rehabilitation, stressing that both the state and federal governments have invested significantly in infrastructure.

He urged political leaders to rein in their supporters and emphasized that his own supporters must conduct themselves with decorum and avoid confrontations, no matter the provocation.

“It should never be heard that members of my party or those sympathetic to us are involved in acts capable of instigating violence. My aspiration is not worth the precious blood of any Ekiti person. No one is allowed to bully, intimidate, or coerce another person. Every citizen has the right to freely move around and peacefully canvass for votes,” Oyebanji stated.

The governor noted that Ekiti had embraced a new political culture in which elections are contested with ideas, not violence. He described the recent incidents of political attacks as a “condemnable drawback” that must not be allowed to fester, pointing out that his administration has prioritized inclusivity by appointing members of the opposition and reaching out to rivals in the interest of peace and development.

He reiterated his appeal for calm, stressing that political ambition must never be pursued at the expense of peace.

“The seed of our ambition should not be nurtured with the blood of our followers. The peace of Ekiti is more important than our individual aspirations,” he said.

Oyebanji urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear, assuring them that security agencies had been fully briefed and empowered to respond decisively to any threat.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his administration’s social contract with the people and pledged to continue working for their welfare and the overall progress of Ekiti State.