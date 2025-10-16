Ahead of the anticipated June 20, 2026, Ekiti State governorship election, the Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on all his supporters to tow the path of peace and embrace members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, October 16, at an event attended by his supporters, as part of the celebration of his third year in office, said the interest of others in the APC governorship ticket was normal.

According to him, the contest for the APC governorship ticket was a family contestation, adding that there was “No victor, no loser” following the resolution.

Recall that four APC members, including Governor Oyebanji, Kayode Ojo, Abimbola Olawumi, and Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, showed interest in the party ticket.

The party, also in a statement on Tuesday, revealed Omolayo’s withdrawal from the contest, thus paving the way for Oyebanji as the APC consensus candidate for the primary.

The governor, in the brief statement, said, “Let me advise our party members that as we move towards the primary election, the party is one, no winner, no loser. I don’t want abusive songs; I don’t want anybody to be abused

.“All of us want to serve the Ekiti people. It is not an offence to be ambitious; every right-thinking Ekiti citizen has the right to the office of the governor of Ekiti State. But it is God who puts one in power.

“So, nobody has won in this battle; all of us have won, there is no loser. I am just pleading with all our party members, all those who are singing, do not abuse anybody.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not begrudging anybody, because the contest happened within the same party; it is not that they have gone to another party, so it is a family contestation, and once it is resolved, all of us have to come together to ensure the family goes on,” Oyebanji said.