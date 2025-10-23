Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji Urges Journalists To Uphold Fairness In Election Coverage

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on journalists in the state to uphold the principles of fairness and professionalism in their reportage as preparations intensify for the 2026 governorship election.

Speaking at the 2025 Press Week Dinner and Award Night organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, where he was honoured with an award of excellence, Oyebanji commended journalists for their partnership with the state government and urged them to ensure balanced coverage that promotes peace and prevents political violence.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor expressed appreciation for the recognition, assuring that his administration would continue to address the welfare concerns of the Union, which he described as part of his priorities.

Other award recipients at the event included the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Monisade Abodunde; Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof. Joseph Ayodele; former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola; and the Managing Director of Delko Holding Ltd, Olufemi Aluko.

Delivering a lecture titled “Ekiti Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” Hon. Bimbo Daramola urged journalists to hold politicians accountable and use their platforms to strengthen democracy.

He applauded the partnership between the NUJ Ekiti Council and the Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), an NGO affiliated with the Catholic Church, for their joint efforts in monitoring governance and constituency projects across the state.

“Society cannot be built by politicians alone. If elected officials are not performing, citizens and journalists must wake up and challenge them,” Daramola said. “The partnership between NUJ and JDPI in tracking projects and demanding transparency is commendable. If we don’t hold politicians accountable, they’ll continue to take the public and the press for granted.”

The event also featured recognition of outstanding journalists for excellence in professional performance.